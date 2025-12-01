Ensure quality in Medaram development works: Telangana CM tells officials

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure quality in the development works at Medaram, the abode of goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, in Mulugu district.

The Sammakka Saralamma Jathara or Medaram Jathara is a tribal festival which is celebrated at Medaram.

It is believed that after Kumbh Mela, the Medaram Jathara attracts the largest number of devotees in the country.

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials, instructed that officials and engineers should supervise work on the field.

He warned that action would be taken if any deficiencies are found, an official release said.

The CM directed that Adivasi cultures, traditions and customs should be given priority in carrying out the development works.

