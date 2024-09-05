Ensure repatriation of TN fishermen in Lankan custody, CM Stalin tells Centre

Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday requested the Centre to immediately intervene and ensure the repatriation of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody, have their boats released, and penalty imposed on them waived on humanitarian grounds.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said the frequent arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy have become "alarming and unabated" and the latest was the apprehension of four Pudukkottai fishermen and their boat on September 4.

"The traditional waters have provided sustenance and livelihoods to generations of fishermen and their families. However, the seizure of boats and frequent arrests of fishermen resulted in immense hardship and distress for coastal communities," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

Further, it was reported on September 3 that a Sri Lankan court imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 crore on 12 fishermen taken into custody on July 21. "This huge penalty will push the already distressed families of fishermen to extreme hardship and deprivation," Stalin stated and requested the Central Minister's immediate intervention in the matter. PTI JSP SA