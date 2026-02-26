Ensure restoration of Cong govt's welfare schemes in Rajasthan: Gehlot writes to PM

Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Ajmer on February 28, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to him expressing concerns over the alleged discontinuation or dilution of several public welfare projects launched by the previous Congress government in the state.

In his letter, Gehlot referred to the prime minister's assurance in Chittorgarh on October 2, 2023 that no welfare scheme of the previous government would be discontinued if the BJP came to power in Rajasthan.

The Congress leader urged Modi to ensure that the state government restores the schemes in their original form.

Flagship initiatives such as the Right to Health Act, Gig Workers Welfare Act, Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Indira Rasoi Yojana, Indira Gandhi Smartphone Scheme and the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme have either been stalled, renamed or curtailed, he pointed out.

Gehlot also expressed concern over the delay in payments under health insurance schemes, changes in the free electricity scheme, and the discontinuation of Annapurna ration kits as well as the Indira Gandhi Credit Card scheme, according to a press note.

The senior Congress leader claimed that several infrastructure projects in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, including hospitals and institutes, have not been operationalised despite being completed. PTI SDA RUK RUK