Ensure safe return of Indian youth from Russian war zone: LS member

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha member Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday demanded that the government make efforts to ensure the safe return of 61 youngsters from Rajasthan and other states who were sent to the war zone in Russia after travelling to the country on study and work visas.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Beniwal said families of some of the youngsters have requested him to urge the government to make efforts to ensure their safe return.

"It is currently necessary to ensure the safety of these Indians and engage in immediate talks with the Russian government to safely bring them out of the war zone and initiate strong efforts for their return to the homeland," said Beniwal, the Lok Sabha member of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) from Nagaur in Rajasthan.

According to details received from the affected families, 61 youngsters have been forcibly engaged in military activities in the Russia-Ukraine war for several months, he said.

Beniwal said the youngsters have had no contact with their families for three to four months.

Congress member Manish Tewari raised issues that directly concern the people in Chandigarh, including the prohibition on share-wise sale of property and granting ownership rights in re-settlement colonies.

He also sought the extension of Lal Dora in 22 villages under the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (CMC) and regularising need-based changes in the dwellings.

Tewari said these issues have remained unresolved for over two decades and urged the government to deliberate on them at the upcoming meeting of officials of the Union Territory.

BJP member Ramvir Singh Bidhuri made a strong demand for the notification of the Delhi Masterplan and the implementation of the land-pooling and green development area policies in the national capital to curb unplanned development activities.

BJP member C P Joshi demanded new trains from his constituency of Chittorgarh to Mumbai and Chennai.

The Congress member from Nandurbar, Gowaal Kagada Padavi, urged the Centre to enumerate the tribal population under their respective religions as identified by themselves and not clubbed in one category when the caste census is carried out. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS