Ensure safe train operations during extreme hot weather: Railway Board Chairperson to all zones

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha has advised all railway zones to take due precautions for safe train operation during an unusual spell of hot weather conditions in the country.

"The country is undergoing an usually hot summer and extreme weather conditions. In order to ensure that all due precautions are being taken to keep train operations safe, during this period specially, it is necessary that maintenance of all assets if of the highest standard and no laxity is allowed at any level,” a written communication from Sinha dated May 30, 2024 addressed to all General Managers (GMs) of Railway Zones, said.

Varma has asked GMs to ensure that all Divisional Railway Managers are conducting inspections over all the sections, including yards in particular of their divisions for the next one month.

She has further advised that principal heads of departments and heads of departments must carry out detailed inspections covering all important aspects of their respective areas.

Varma has asked GMs to also ensure that all safety category staff are contacted as well as counselled and defects and deficiencies noticed during the drive are attended to.

All GMs have also been asked to send a compliance report to the Principal Executive Director (PED), safety on action taken. PTI JP NB