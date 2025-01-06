Ensure separate arrangements for patients infected with Covid, swine flu and influenza: Rajasthan health dept

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) In view of the cold and seasonal diseases in the state, the Rajasthan health department has issued instructions to ensure separate OPD and IPD arrangements for the patients infected with Covid, swine flu and influenza.

In addition to this, instructions have been given to get genome sequencing of their samples done in cases of Covid.

The letter issued by Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur, director, health department, to the chief medical and health officer, medical college principal, hospital superintendent and chief medical officers said that 921 cases of swine flu and Covid were reported in Rajasthan from January 2024 to March.

These cases were more in the winter season. In view of this, everyone has been asked to remain alert and treat the patients with symptoms as per the protocol.

The director has advised the superintendents of all government hospitals to make separate OPD and IPD arrangements for suspected patients of swine flu and Covid.

At the same time, instructions have also been given to create separate isolation wards for serious patients of these diseases in the IPD so that others in the general ward can be saved from these diseases. PTI AG AS AS