Ensure service rules are followed by cops: Cong delegation urges Bhopal police chief

Bhopal, Jul 19 (PTI) A Congress delegation led by the party's Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari on Friday met Bhopal Police Commissioner H C Mishra, and urged him to make sure that service rules are adhered to by the police personnel, and he agreed to look into their demand.

The delegation met Mishra a day after Congress workers came face to face with BJP cadres at a police station in the state capital over an alleged nursing colleges scam.

On Thursday, the Congress, protesting against the nursing scam, marched to the Ashoka Garden police station here seeking registration of an FIR against BJP's Vishvas Sarang, who was medical education minister in the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government when the alleged irregularities took place. However, they could not do so as the place was barricaded for a 'Sunderkhand path'.

The opposition party alleged that the Sunderkhand, which is a chapter in the Ramcharitmanas, was organised deliberately to ensure that it cannot file a complaint against Sarang, who is presently cooperative, sports and youth welfare minister in the Mohan Yadav government.

Talking to PTI on Friday, Patwari said, "We met the police commissioner, he assured us that he would look into the matter and take action. Police stations are not meant for celebrating birthdays and entertaining BJP cadres. There are service rules for them." On Thursday, while the Congress workers squatted in front of the police station, several BJP women functionaries arrived, many emerging from the police station, holding placards, that claimed that Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar and his deputy Hemant Katare have been accused of sexual harassment in the past.

Workers from both parties indulged in sloganeering and threw placards at each other amid Congress leaders submitting an application to the police seeking an FIR against Sarang.

Bhopal City Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla had told PTI that a Hanuman temple was inside the Ashoka Garden police station and the Sunderkhand path was organised to mark the birthday of a social worker named Naresh Yadav.

"There are other religious places in some of the police station campuses. A notice has been served to the police station in charge inspector over the confrontation," Shukla had said, adding that she was unaware if a shoe was hurled from the venue of Sunderkand path.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing alleged irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges, many of which lack infrastructure, inspected 308 institutes across the state.

It gave a clean chit to 169 colleges, but on May 30, the MP High Court asked the agency to reinspect these 169 after it came to light that two CBI officials were held for allegedly taking bribes for some institutions for favourable reports. PTI LAL NP