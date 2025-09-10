Ensure smooth procurement in Kharif season, purchase of crops on MSP, CM tells officers

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday held a high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Kharif season.

During the meeting, he directed officers to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience during the Kharif crop season and that all necessary arrangements are in place at 'mandis' and procurement centres.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that one inspector will remain on duty in every 'mandi' (grain market).

Saini said farmers' crops will be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), which has already been fixed by the government.

According to an official statement, Saini said that farmers should be informed via SMS about which 'mandi' has been designated for the purchase of their crops.

He also directed that gate passes must be sent to farmers' mobile phones. Scanner facilities should also be made available so that farmers can download the gate pass on their mobile phones and do not face any trouble.

Saini emphasized the need to promote soybean cultivation, pointing out that nutritious products made from soybean are beneficial for health. He further announced that bonus will be given on crops such as black sesame, urad, arhar and soybean.

Saini also instructed that laboratories be established in mandis for moisture testing.

He stated that farmers should not face any inconvenience in selling their crops and that adequate arrangements must be ensured at procurement centres and mandis.

The statement said that for the Kharif marketing year 2025-26, the government has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops.

The MSP has been fixed at Rs 2,369 per quintal for paddy (common) and Rs 2,389 per quintal for paddy (Grade-A).

For Jowar (hybrid), it is Rs 3,699 per quintal, for bajra, the MSP is Rs 2775 per quintal; for maize Rs 2400 per quintal; Tur/Arhar Rs 8,000 per quintal; moong Rs 8,768 per quintal; Urad Rs 7,800 per quintal; groundnut Rs 7263 per quintal; soybean (yellow) Rs 5328 per quintal; sesame Rs 9846 per quintal while for the black sesame it is Rs 9537 per quintal. PTI SUN MR MR