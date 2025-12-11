Ensure standardised, transparent medical billing: BJP MP urges govt

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) BJP MP K Laxman on Thursday urged the government to ensure transparent and standardised medical billing, as he raised concerns over "exploitation practices" by private hospitals. Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Laxman said in the absence of norms, many families are pushed into hardship due to medical bills. "There is a rise in exploitative practices by certain private corporate hospitals. Reports from patients, civil society and consumer bodies point to a disturbing pattern of unnecessary diagnostic tests, unwanted prolonged hospital stays with no clinical justification, and opaque billing processes," Laxman said.

"Absence of transparent norms leaves people with little choice, pushing many families into hardship. Reports highlight they charge Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 as OPD, which is not covered under schemes like Ayushman Bharat," he said. The BJP MP urged the government to take steps to ensure transparent billing. "I urge the government to ensure transparent medical billing, standardisation of protocols, and a stronger regulatory framework... A healthier workforce is necessary if you want to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.