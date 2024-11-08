Ensure strict crackdown on illegal mining and drugs menace, CM Sukhu directs officials

Shimla, Nov 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed officials to take strict action against illegal mining and drug abuse and said the government is contemplating creation of a dedicated wing to intensify action against drug abuse.

Advertisment

Presiding over the second day of the DC-SP Conference here, the chief minister held discussions with officers of Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Solan districts and directed them to focus on good governance in their respective districts, a statement issued here said.

He directed the deputy commissioners to review the state government's flagship scheme at the sub-division level and submit a report by December 31, 2024.

The state government has introduced new performance-based rules for the annual appraisal reports of all DCs and SPs, shifting from the previous descriptive grading system to a numerical grading approach, he said.

Advertisment

Sukhu directed them to take stringent actions against illegal mining and drug abuse. He emphasised involving the community to curb illegal mining. He also said the state government is contemplating the creation of a dedicated wing led by an IG-level officer to intensify actions against drug abuse.

He directed the deputy commissioners to expedite FCA clearances to facilitate the timely implementation of various development projects. He emphasised that any delay in processing the Forest Clearance Act (FCA) cases will lead to accountability measures for the responsible officers.

To address the problem of stray animals, Sukhu directed DCs to identify land for constructing cow shelters at district headquarters. Additionally, he directed them to identify vacant government buildings in their districts and relocate government offices currently operating in rented spaces to these vacant facilities.

Advertisment

During the meeting, the DCs and SPs of seven districts presented detailed updates on the progress and accomplishments of various schemes and projects being implemented in their respective districts. PTI BPL MNK MNK