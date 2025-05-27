Ensure success of sanction letter distribution of ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikasam’: T’gana Dy CM to officials

Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday directed the officials to meticulously organise the distribution of sanction letters to beneficiaries of the ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikasam’ scheme on June 2, the Telangana State Formation Day.

During a review of the scheme's implementation progress, he said it was launched as a prestigious initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the entire cabinet to fulfill the aspirations of unemployed youth, an official release said.

The aim is to initiate the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme on June 2 and empower five lakh youth with self-employment by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, it said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that this is a record in the country’s history—no other state has spent Rs 8,000 crore in one year for youth self-employment.

He said from June 2 to 9, sanction letters should be distributed to the beneficiaries of the scheme across all constituencies in the state. From June 10 to 15, training programmes should be conducted at district and constituency levels. After June 15, the grounding process (implementation of sanctioned support) must be carried out in an organised manner, it said.

Senior officials of the SC, ST, BC, and Minority Welfare Departments were asked to coordinate with district in-charge ministers and collectors.

Urban youth interested in becoming gig workers should be given opportunities to purchase two-wheelers under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, he added.

Reddy criticised the previous 10 years of (BRS) governance, alleging that welfare departments and the state’s youth were "neglected".

The present people’s government, under CM Revanth Reddy, has provided support to youth from various communities through the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, achieving more in a single year than was done in the previous decade, Vikramarka asserted.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the officials to make well-planned arrangements so that the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations are a grand success.

Vikramarka, who reviewed the arrangements being made in Hyderabad and across the districts for the June 2 events, discussed the schedule, which includes Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial, followed by the flag hoisting, march-past, speeches, and medal distribution ceremony at the Parade Grounds, another official release said.

This year, international guests such as the Mayor of a Japanese city and Miss World winners are expected to attend the celebrations, and the Deputy CM reviewed the special arrangements being made for their visit, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH