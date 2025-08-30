Ensure swift restoration of Jammu-Srinagar highway: J-K CM tells authorities

Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reviewed the condition of Jammu-Srinagar national highway and directed the authorities to ensure its swift restoration.

The national highway remained closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Udhampur-Ramban belt.

"The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the condition of Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 and other national highways and major roads damaged by the recent incessant rains," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

It said Abdullah directed the authorities to ensure swift restoration of the roads, smooth traffic movement, and uninterrupted supply of essentials, particularly to the Valley and remote areas.

The chief minister emphasised the need for close coordination among departments to provide timely updates and respond promptly to public needs, the post said. PTI SSB RUK RUK