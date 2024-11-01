Ensure swift, sensitive handling of public complaints: CM Adityanath to officials

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met 200 people at the Janata Darshan here on Friday, addressing their concerns and directing officials to ensure compassionate responses and timely redressal.

Adityanath reassured those who came with problems, saying, "Don't worry; the government will take effective action on every issue." Interacting with those seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, he listened to their issues one by one and accepted their applications, according to an official statement.

The chief minister instructed relevant administrative and police officials to ensure each problem is resolved efficiently and fairly.

During the Janata Darshan, Adityanath addressed complaints related to crime and land grabbing, instructing police officers to take firm action against criminals and land mafias.

"If any 'dabang' or mafia is forcibly occupying someone's land, they should face strict consequences, showing no leniency towards those who harm the poor," he stressed.

"Those who exploit the poor should not be spared," he told officials.

Similar to previous Janata Darshans, several individuals sought financial assistance for medical treatment, whom the chief minister assured that financial constraints would not prevent them from receiving necessary care, according to the release.

He also instructed officers to quickly prepare and provide cost estimates for those in need of high-level medical care, with the government ready to fund treatments as soon as estimates are submitted.

Additionally, he directed officers to ensure that individuals with Ayushman cards have access to medical care without difficulties and to promptly issue Ayushman cards to eligible individuals who are yet to receive them. PTI KIS RPA