Ensure systematic operation of power plants for uninterrupted supply: Rajasthan CM to officials

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday visited the Suratgarh Super Critical Thermal Power Station and directed officials to ensure systematic operation of power plants so that people receive uninterrupted supply during the summer season, an official statement said.

In a meeting at the power station, Sharma told the officials that all technical aspects should be inspected from time to time so that power generation is not affected due to a breakdown or shutdown of production.

He also instructed them to regularly monitor the power generation capacity of all units.

Sharma said his government is working with commitment to increase Rajasthan's power generation capacity at a low cost with new technology. Work orders have been issued for the installation of 125/250 MW battery energy storage system at the Suratgarh thermal power station.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed for the installation of a 100 MW solar power plant at the power station. These important decisions will fulfil the resolution of the state government to provide electricity to farmers during the day, he said.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the Bishnoi temple (Dabla) in Budha Johar and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the state. He also visited a gurdwara, the statement said.