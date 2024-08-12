Ensure TET-based teacher appointments; minority institutions 'flouting norms', BJP tells DMK govt

Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI) The DMK government should ensure that those who wish to become teachers are appointed only after they clear the Teacher Eligibility Test, the BJP said on Monday, alleging that minority institutions do not follow the norms.

The appointments should be in accordance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE Act), the party said.

Though the state government introduced TET, minority institutions continue to make appointments from within and based on seniority, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad alleged.

Referring to a petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court alleging that unilateral appointments were being made in state-aided educational institutions run by the CSI Diocese of Tirunelveli, Prasad urged that the government intervene in the matter of teacher appointments.

This is to make sure that recruitment is done following TET and in compliance with relevant laws, he said in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu government should release a white paper providing information on government-aided educational institutions and the grant provided to them, he added. PTI VGN ANE