Ensure Thane bullet train station connectivity to suburban and metro rail networks: Dy CM Shinde

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked authorities to ensure connectivity of the bullet train station here to the Taloja metro line and suburban rail stations at Thane and Kopar, an official said on Monday.

The aim is to make Mhatardi, where the bullet train station is coming up, a major integrated transport hub, a release from Shinde's office said.

"A meeting to review the proposal was held at the MSRDC office in the presence of the Deputy CM's Principal Secretary Naveen Sona along with senior officials from Maharail and the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL). Maharail presented a detailed conceptual plan illustrating how the proposed Mhatardi station could be connected to existing suburban and metro networks," it said.

"The High-Speed Rail Authority should explore implementing this interconnectivity plan, ensuring that the proposal aligns with the broader vision of creating a unified and efficient public transport system," the release quoted Shinde as saying.