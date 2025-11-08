Ensure that face of police is recognised with public trust: Haryana DGP

Gurugram, Nov 8 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police OP Singh on Saturday said it's the police's duty to be citizen-friendly and bridge the trust deficit by behaving gently and using 'power' judiciously.

"To ensure that the face of the police is recognised with public trust, we not only have to control crimes but it is also our responsibility to assure citizens of security and justice," the DGP remarked at a press conference here.

Singh said that the law is being widely misused by people in the state. At least 20 per cent of complaints are false and many arise from personal disputes between people.

Regarding traffic rules, he said that the police should never make their checking powers unilateral and there will be no arbitrary checking. If a driver has four necessary documents for the vehicle, then there is no need to harass him or issue a challan if he does not have the fifth document. The police are not there to harass the common people but to protect and help them.

On the question of free registration of FIRs, DGP said that some cases involving complaints of economic offences are quite lengthy and it takes time to fully understand their complexities. We need more specialised officers to fully understand and deal with crimes like this and we are working on increasing this as well, he added.

The DGP discussing common causes of accidents and drunk driving in the Gurugram area said the police must acknowledge that nightlife and clubbing are common in a city with a young population, many of whom are single, working and away from their families.

To prevent drunk driving accidents, he stressed coordinating with establishments to ensure patrons book cabs to go home or that drivers accompanying groups are not served alcohol.

On this, Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said that Gurugram police have issued notices to clubs and restaurants under Section 168 (powers of police to prevent cognisable offence) of the Indian Civil Services Code.

Bouncers and other staff have been directed to ensure that customers who consume alcohol return by cab only, added Arora.

After this, the DGP also chaired a high-level review meeting in which the progress of law and order situation, crime control, women safety, prevention of cyber-crimes, traffic management and public participation-based policing were reviewed.

In the meeting, all DCPs were asked to monitor criminals who are on bail in their areas, open history sheets against criminals and take prompt action against those involved in any type of crime.

"Arrest the wanted persons and every SHO should arrest the five most wanted criminals and ensure their arrest report by November 20," the DGP ordered.

Use of modern technologies, such as CCTV networks, data analytics, digital intelligence and cyber monitoring, to expedite investigation and prevention of crimes should be maximised. Keep strict vigil, especially on women's safety, road safety and prevention of drug abuse among the youth, the DGP said.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials. PTI COR APL