Ensure that Karbala graveyard is not encroached upon: Allahabad HC to Prayagraj administration

Prayagraj, Dec 6 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the Prayagraj district administration to ensure that the property of 'Chhoti Karbala Kabristan' (graveyard) shall not be usurped or encroached upon.

Abu Talib, a close aide of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad, allegedly had encroached on the graveyard situated in Chakia area of the city.

A two-judge bench of Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order on a petition filed by the Sunni Waqf Board which manages the graveyard.

The court also asked the respondents to file their reply within 10 days and fixed December 15 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The court after hearing the counsel for the parties observed, "Before proceeding further on merit of the case, let the respondents file an affidavit within 10 days. Rejoinder Affidavit, if any, may be filed within three days thereafter. Put up as fresh on December 15, 2023. Meanwhile, the Competent Authority must ensure that the property in question may be not usurped or encroached upon." According to the petitioner, Talib had illegally encroached on the land of (graveyard) and in this regard various complaints were filed before different authorities since 2017 but no action was taken. PTI COR RAJ KVK KVK