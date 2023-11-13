Ensure that people are safe while you deal with enemies of peace: J&K DGP to his dept

Srinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief on Monday asked his department's personnel to evolve a mechanism to ensure public safety while dealing with the "inimical" elements.

Advertisment

"Evolve more effective mechanism and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace," DGP R R Swain said in Kulgam district while chairing a joint security review meeting of high ranking officers of Police, Army, and CRPF.

The meeting was held to review the security setup of the district with an aim to discuss peace measures and to eliminate militancy, a police spokesman said.

Swain was accompanied by ADGP Law and Order J&K Vijay Kumar and IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi.

Advertisment

Addressing the officers, the DGP stressed upon friendly policing and maintaining a peaceful and safe environment.

He also stressed upon strengthening the mechanism of sharing intelligence inputs among the stakeholders at different levels.

The DGP said that handlers of the terrorists across the border and their puppets in J&K are desperate to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Swain said that attacks on innocent civilians and forces exhibit the frustration of terror handlers.

The DGP directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety of the people.

Swain said that Police, Security forces, sister agencies and the general public have to work together to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace. PTI MIJ VN VN