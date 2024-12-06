Ensure thorough background checks before appointing personal staff, PS: Soren to ministers

Ranchi, Dec 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday advised all newly appointed ministers to be cautious when inducting personal staff and to conduct thorough background checks to avoid any controversial appointments. He also emphasised the importance of sending only foolproof proposals to the Cabinet.

Advertisment

Soren, who chaired a cabinet meeting with the newly inducted ministers, also urged them to explore methods for increasing revenue generation as part of a 17-point advisory.

The new cabinet consists of 12 ministers — seven from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) including the CM, four from Congress, and one from the RJD.

"I chaired a meeting of the Cabinet today. We have decided to give a new direction to the state. All ministers will review their departments' work, from the capital to the districts, to assess both merits and demerits," Soren told reporters after the meeting.

Advertisment

"While appointing personal secretaries and private staff, do check their background so that controversial personnel do not get a place in the minister's office...satisfy yourself on the proposal to be sent to the Council of Ministers. Also contact the Finance Department/Law Department/Personnel Department so that the proposal can come in the Council of Ministers meeting on time...Review the departmental activities. Understand all the schemes and study their merits and demerits," Soren told ministers according to a statement from his office.

Earlier in the day, Soren allocated portfolios to the newly appointed ministers, keeping key departments such as home and personnel for himself. Six of the ministers are first-timers.

According to the statement, the CM also asked ministers to consult with departments such as finance, law, and personnel to finalise proposals on time.

Advertisment

He emphasised decentralising governance and reviewing schemes at the grassroots level.

The meeting also focused on reviewing older schemes to make them more relevant, as well as exploring ways to enhance revenue collection.

"Do a special review of infrastructure plans, such as buildings, to ensure the constructed buildings are better utilised," Soren said, asking ministers to prepare a blueprint for plans in the 2025-26 year. He also directed ministers to meet with public representatives periodically.

Advertisment

On Thursday, a total of 11 MLAs took the oath as ministers in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, including six new faces and two women.

The JMM-led coalition last month stormed to power for the second time in a row in Jharkhand, steamrolling the BJP-headed NDA, by winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. PTI NAM MNB