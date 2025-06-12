Ensure time-bound completion of irrigation and pumped hydroelectric projects: Fadnavis to officials

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed officials to ensure time-bound execution of irrigation and pumped hydroelectric projects as these are vital to boost the state's agricultural economy and energy self-reliance.

Fadnavis was speaking at a high-level review meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House, where the progress of administrative and revised administrative approvals for various projects under the Water Resources Department was assessed along with implementation of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) under the state's pumped storage policy.

According to the state government, administrative approval has been granted to 381 irrigation projects that are expected to bring 30.68 lakh hectares under irrigation.

Additionally, 45 pumped hydro projects are projected to generate 62,125 megawatts (MW) of electricity and create over 96,190 employment opportunities.

"These irrigation projects will significantly enhance agricultural productivity and improve the lives of farmers. The pumped hydro projects will contribute to clean energy generation and should be completed without delay," Fadnavis said.

Water Resources Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Girish Mahajan were present at the meeting along with senior officials, including Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department, who made a detailed presentation.

In the last two years, the government has granted administrative and revised approvals to 185 irrigation works, which will bring 26.66 lakh hectares under irrigation. Additionally, 196 works under special repairs will bring another 4.02 lakh hectares under irrigation.

Under the state's pumped storage policy, 24 MoUs worth Rs 3.41 lakh crore have been signed with 15 companies from both public and private sectors, officials said.

These are expected to result in generation of 62,125 MW of power and the creation of 96,190 jobs. PTI MR BNM