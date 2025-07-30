Ensure timely completion of 5,000 MW solar agri-feeder scheme by Sep 2025: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called the state government's 5,000 MW solar agriculture feeder scheme as his "dream project", and said its success will significantly contribute to energy sustainability and rural empowerment.

He directed the agencies to expedite the implementation of the 'Mukhyamantri Solar Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0', and ensure the state achieves its target of 5,000 MW solar power generation by September 2025.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting, Fadnavis said, "This is my dream project. There should be no delays at any level. Time-bound and well-coordinated execution is critical." The meeting was convened to review land availability and other related issues in the scheme, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Stressing the need for close coordination between local bodies and developers for the smooth implementation of solar feeder projects on both government and private land, the chief minister said the district-level task forces must regularly monitor the progress of the project and remove bottlenecks.

No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and clearances must be issued promptly. Issues faced by developers should be resolved on priority to avoid delays, he asked the officials.

Work related to land leasing, removal of crop and permanent encroachments, road realignment, and land demarcation must be done promptly by the district collectors. Police must act swiftly in cases of theft of solar equipment. Adequate precautions must be taken while working in densely-populated areas and during tree cutting, following all environmental guidelines, he said.

The forest department should expedite necessary permissions for solar lines passing through forest land and adjacent areas, he said. PTI MR NP