Ensure timely enrolment of children in schools: Adityanath to officials

Basti (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed the District Basic Shiksha Adhikaris to ensure timely enrolment of children and presence of teachers in schools, and suggested conducting surprise inspections in schools for the same.

As per a statement issued by the government, the chief minister held a divisional review meeting in the auditorium of the divisional commissioner's office on Friday, in which public representatives and senior officials of Basti as well as Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharth Nagar districts joined through video conferencing.

He directed that an action plan should be made in view of the upcoming festivals. He also asked officials to ensure that height and sound levels of the DJ should be kept as per the laid down standards during the Kanvad Yatra.

Reviewing the special communicable disease control/Dastak campaign, he directed all the chief medical officers to ensure proper cleanliness in hospitals.

He also directed the officers of all the districts to keep an eye on sensitive and highly sensitive embankments for flood prevention.