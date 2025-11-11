Ensure timely implementation of solar rooftop programme: Andhra chief secy tells distribution firms

Amaravati, Nov 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday directed the distribution companies to ensure timely and effective implementation of the NABARD-ADB backed solar rooftop investment programme.

The chief secretary reaffirmed that the state government is committed to accelerating the rollout of rooftop solar systems to promote clean, affordable, and sustainable energy with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

"Ensure timely and effective implementation of the NABARD-ADB supported Solar Rooftop Investment Programme (SRIP) across Andhra Pradesh," said Vijayanand in an official release.

While reviewing the power distribution companies (DISCOMS) along with the representatives of ADB and NABARD, he checked the progress of SRIP under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) through the Utility-Led Aggregator (ULA) model.

NABARD has been onboarded as the financial intermediary to provide concessional financing to the state DISCOMs.

According to the chief secretary, Andhra Pradesh has accorded high priority to rooftop solar power adoption as part of its broader commitment to clean and sustainable energy.

He said the state has been actively promoting solar energy deployment across residential, institutional, and government sectors to ensure affordable and reliable power for all.

Emphasising that rooftop solar power is a key pillar in achieving the state's renewable energy targets and reducing dependence on conventional power, Vijayanand said it contributes to empowering consumers through decentralised power generation.

"The state government remains fully committed to supporting DISCOMs and collaborating with development partners like ADB and NABARD to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in rooftop solar (power) implementation in the country," he said.

Delving on the government's special focus on solarisation of the Kuppam constituency, represented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Vijayanand stated that the southern state aims to make it a 100 per cent solar and net zero constituency.

As part of this initiative, all schools, government institutions, agricultural feeders, and government buildings will be equipped with solar rooftop systems, he said.

Besides household solarisation, a 50/100 MWH Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project is being taken up, and around 4 MW of solar capacity is planned to cater to SC and ST households, Vijayanand said.

Observing that the government will purchase surplus solar power from beneficiaries at Rs 2.09 per unit, the chief secretary asked DISCOMs and ADB to prepare a proposal for a dedicated repayment mechanism.

Further, he said a separate loan arrangement for Kuppam Constituency may be facilitated to ensure timely completion of the solarisation programme, among other initiatives. PTI STH KH