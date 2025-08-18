Ensure timely, quality execution of urban development projects: Rajasthan CM to officers

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday directed officials to ensure the timely and quality execution of urban development projects in the state.

"Regular monitoring and a focus on high-quality workmanship are essential to ensure the public benefits swiftly from these initiatives. Well-planned urban growth is gaining pace under the state government's push for structured development," he said.

Addressing a review meeting of the Urban Development and Housing and Local Self-Government Department, Sharma instructed officials to accelerate execution of schemes concerning infrastructure, sanitation, drinking water, roads, sewage, solid waste management and housing in urban areas.

The chief minister directed the Rajasthan Housing Board to promote its schemes effectively while catering to present consumer needs and modern trends, and with an eye on boosting revenue.

He also asked officers to introduce innovations in projects and involve the private sector to enhance accessibility for the public.

Highlighting the Dravyavati river rejuvenation project in Jaipur, Sharma called for the urgent removal of encroachments along both banks and the development of the area for tourism enhancement.

He urged faster progress on tree plantation drives along the river corridor.

Road expansion works in Barmer, Dholpur and Phulera; infrastructure enhancement in drainage systems in Bhim-Rajsamand and Dausa; and sewage master plans for Dausa were among other projects discussed in the meeting.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and other senior officials attended the meeting. PTI SDA NSD NSD