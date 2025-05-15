Ensure transparency in panchayat works: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, May 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday underscored the need for transparency and technology-driven works in village panchayats and stressed that as they become self-reliant, the state's overall development would speed up.

During a comprehensive review of the Panchayati Raj Department, he lauded the government's mission-mode efforts to strengthen grassroots institutions and highlighted that NITI Aayog has recognised the 'Gram Sachivalaya' concept as a model.

He said all panchayat bhawans in Uttar Pradesh should now be referred to as 'Gram Sachivalaya'.

"Self-reliant village panchayats will be the foundation of the state's sustainable development. It is essential to make local systems transparent, robust, and tech-driven." Adityanath instructed officials to use computers to process all financial transactions to ensure accountability and transparency.

Praising several digital initiatives, including a state-level call centre, online attendance systems, 10-seater help desks, geofencing of sachivalayas, and internet calling facilities, he said village assistants be mandatorily provided with 15 days of computer training.

Adityanath also underlined the need for timely desilting of ponds and compulsory rainwater harvesting.

Reiterating the state's commitment to rural sanitation, CM Adityanath called for regular maintenance and cleaning of community toilets and timely payment of honorariums to staff. PTI ABN ABN NSD NSD