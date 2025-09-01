Ensure utilisation of 50 pc health sector’s fund by mid-Oct: Jharkhand CS to officials

Ranchi, Sep 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Monday directed all deputy commissioners to ensure utilisation of 50 per cent funds of the health sector under the 15th Finance Commission by mid-October, an official said.

She said the state could claim the remaining Rs 1,020 crore from the Centre only after utilising 50 per cent of the total allocation to Jharkhand in the health sector.

Tiwari, while reviewing the status of expenditure of funds of the health sector under the 15th Finance Commission, asked the officials to prepare an action plan to meet the target.

She said it has been observed during field visits that health centre buildings have been constructed, but services have not been restored.

“If a building has been constructed, its utilisation must also be ensured. Deputy commissioners should provide necessary facilities and make the centres operational so that people can access health services,” the chief secretary said in a statement.

The DCs informed the chief secretary that work was slightly delayed due to rain, but assured that 50 per cent of the health sector funds would be utilised by October 15.

Health department's Additional Chief Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh said health sub-centres would be set up in 948 panchayats.

With the funds from the 15th Finance Commission, construction of sub-centres, primary and community health centres, block-level public health units, and urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir is underway across various regions of the state at a cost of Rs 1,344.08 crore, the release said.