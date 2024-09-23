Ensure vacancies are filled transparently within given time frame: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the ongoing recruitment processes for various positions across the state on Monday, instructing all boards and commissions to ensure vacancies are filled transparently and within the given time frame.

At a meeting held at his residence, Adityanath said no private institutions should be designated as examination centres, only government and government-aided schools should be selected, with the selection process conducted under the supervision of the district magistrate and the district school inspector.

The meeting was attended by the chairpersons of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission along with senior government officials, according to a UP government statement.

The chairman of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board briefed the chief minister on the successful conduct of the recent police recruitment examination.

The chief minister said that the police recruitment examination has set a new standard and should be used as a model for other recruitment boards, as per the statement.

For recruitment exams, Adityanath said, special care must be taken in selecting transportation services, agencies, and examination centres, with strict confidentiality maintained throughout the process. He also instructed that the selection boards and commissions establish formal agreements (MoUs) with authorised agencies to ensure transparency.

The chairpersons of all boards and commissions should convene meetings with the chief secretary and the director general of police to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, he said.

Artificial Intelligence and CCTV should be used to maintain order and prevent any disruptions, he said, and added that special attention must be given to controlling the spread of rumours.

Adityanath also directed all boards and commissions to create question banks, saying his step is essential for maintaining the integrity of the examinations.

Recruitment in the medical and technical departments should be expedited by forming boards at the local level and reservation policies should be strictly followed, he said.

Adityanath also conducted a high-level meeting to review the work of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare as well as Medical Education departments, and gave necessary guidelines to the officials.

The chief minister said the state's medical infrastructure is continually expanding, with 64 districts in Uttar Pradesh having a medical college. Plans are in place to establish medical colleges in unserved districts soon, the statement said.

He noted that the next two months are particularly critical for communicable diseases, urging the health department to continue awareness efforts through coordinated campaigns. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of keeping blood banks and blood separation units operational in the districts.

Adityanath also called for raising public awareness about cleanliness and hygiene through the Swachhata Pakhwada, to be held from September 17 to October 2.

The chief minister also said that the state government plans to establish an AIIMS Satellite Centre in Ghaziabad district and instructed that all necessary procedures be completed promptly. He also emphasised the need to expedite the construction of KGMU's satellite centre in Balrampur district, the statement said. PTI NAV SKY SKY