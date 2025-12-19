Ensure visible improvement in NCR air quality within one week: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday directed authorities to ensure visible improvement in air quality across Delhi-NCR within one week, amid continued concerns over persistently high pollution levels in the region.

Chairing a high-level review of action plans of the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and concerned municipal bodies, Yadav announced that from January 2026, air pollution action plans will be reviewed every month at the ministerial level.

The minister asked states to integrate the action plans of all NCR cities under their jurisdiction and said implementation-related bottlenecks would be addressed through regular inter-state coordination meetings, the environment ministry said in a statement.

Reviewing measures taken by state governments and civic bodies, Yadav stressed that the momentum of action must continue until there is visible improvement in air quality.

He said strict action should be taken against defaulters, while ensuring that the general public is not inconvenienced unnecessarily.

Identified gaps are to be addressed through corrective measures, with a review scheduled in 15 days, the statement said.

Directions were issued to ensure smooth traffic management at 62 identified congestion hotspots in Delhi, promote the use of electric and CNG buses by corporates and industrial units, and emphasise staggered timings for offices and commercial establishments to reduce peak-hour congestion.

Administrations in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida were directed to fast-track the Integrated Smart Traffic Management System, while traffic police were asked to ensure enforcement checks do not themselves cause congestion.

The minister also stressed improved last-mile metro connectivity through coordination with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and state authorities.

Authorities were directed to remove encroachments causing traffic congestion within 10 days, ensure pothole-free roads through annual maintenance contracts and provide proper drainage to prevent monsoon-related damage.

Removal of road dust and construction and demolition waste, containment of biomass burning and strict enforcement of construction bans during high pollution periods were also emphasised.

The Commission for Air Quality Management was advised to guide municipal bodies not to permit demolition unless Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste collection sub-centres are available within a 10-kilmetre radius and to enforce a ban on C&D activities during October-December.

Haryana was directed to strengthen crop residue management, while authorities were asked to seal illegal tyre-burning units and other polluting establishments across the NCR and ensure compliance with emission monitoring norms by December 31. PTI GVS RUK RUK