Ensure YSRCP sweeps LS, Assembly polls: Jagan to people of Andhra Pradesh

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 28 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the ruling party sweeps all the 175 Andhra Pradesh assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the elections.

The Chief Minister urged people to reject the NDA alliance of TDP, Janasena and BJP, and called it ‘anti-people’, while addressing a public meeting at Nandyala.

“Take forward the winning streak of YSRCP while showing the exit door to the opposition from politics. For the first time in the country, the poor in Andhra Pradesh are getting due respect in the last 58 months,” said Reddy.

Further, he asked the people to decide whether they want door-to-door welfare and the ‘development’ saga to continue for the next five years by electing the YSRCP or allegedly take the state backwards by 10 years by choosing the TDP and its allies.

Earlier, Reddy sought to know why TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu could not bring about change in a small village like Yerraguntla in Nandyala district.

The CM conducted a gram sabha (village meeting) in Yerraguntla and interacted with the villagers. The ruling party passed some slips around and took suggestions from the villagers in written form.

He informed them that he had extended the village welfare schemes worth Rs 49 crore.

Apparently referring to Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said people brag about themselves and their experience.

Naidu who has served as the chief minister for three terms.

Further, the YSRCP chief claimed that the lives of people have improved under YSRCP rule and the system was reformed.

As part of the 'Memanta Siddham' election campaign tour, Reddy’s bus traversed through Deebaguntla, Bommalasatram and Nandayala.

On Friday, the third day of the tour, Reddy will resume his bus journey from Nagalapuram in Kurnool district and travel through Kodumuru, Gonegandla and Ralladoddi to address a public meeting at Yemmiganuru.

Later, he will head to Ratana village in Kurnool district for the night halt.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4. PTI STH ROH