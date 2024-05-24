Ensure zero loss of life, minimum damage to property in cyclone Remal: NCMC to authorities

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The National Crisis Management Committee, the country's apex decision-making body on emergency situation, Friday asked all fishermen currently in the Bay of Bengal to return to safety in view of impending cyclone Rema, and directed authorities to ensure no life is lost and damage to property is minimum.

Advertisment

The NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, discussed the preparedness for the cyclone at a meeting here. It was informed that 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed at vulnerable areas and five additional teams are on standby, according to an official release.

"Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircrafts have been kept in readiness. Regular alerts and advisories are being sent by Director General, Shipping to the ports of Kolkata and Paradip," the release said.

The cyclone, named Remal, brewing in the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall between the Sagar Island of West Bengal and Bangladesh's Khepupara Sunday midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Advertisment

Gauba asked the government of West Bengal to review the placement of large hoardings in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm.

At least 16 people were killed in Mumbai last fortnight after collapse of a giant hoarding due to a dust storm.

The cabinet secretary assured the government of West Bengal that all central agencies are on full alert and available for assistance.

Advertisment

IMD Director General briefed the NCMC about the current status of the depression over the central Bay of Bengal, about 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 810 km south of Canning (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by the night of May 25, the release said.

Thereafter, it will move nearly northwards and very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between the Sagar Island and Khepupara around May 26 midnight as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting upto 130 kmph from the evening of May 26.

Advertisment

The chief secretary of West Bengal apprised the NCMC of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called to safe berth. District control rooms have also been activated and are monitoring the situation.

Adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services have been kept in readiness. Emergency teams have been deployed by the Ministry of Power for immediate power restoration.

Advertisment

The NCMC directed that essential services like power and telecom, in case of damage, should be restored in the shortest possible time.

Reviewing the preparedness measures of the central agencies and the government of West Bengal, the cabinet secretary stressed that all necessary preventive and precautionary measures be taken by the state government and central agencies.

The aim should be to keep the loss of lives to zero and the damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom minimum, he said, adding the essential services, in case of damage, should be restored in the shortest possible time.

The cabinet secretary said that it must be ensured that the fishermen currently at sea are called back and people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time, the release said.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary of West Bengal, union home secretary, secretaries in the ministries of power, telecom, ports, shipping & waterways, petroleum and natural gas, and the department of fisheries besides other senior officials. PTI ACB TIR TIR