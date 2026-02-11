Ensured 'clean electoral roll', number of voters always dip after special revisions: Assam CEO

Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) A day after the Election Commission published the final voters' list for poll-bound Assam with over 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft rolls, the state's chief electoral officer Anurag Goel on Wednesday said the authorities ensured a ‘clean electoral roll'.

Addressing a press conference here, he also said that the voters’ count declines wherever special revisions take place, citing instances of similar decreases during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in other states.

At the end of claims and objections as part of Special Revision (SR) in Assam, the final roll was published on Tuesday with a total of 2.49 crore voters, a decrease of 0.97 per cent from the draft roll.

Goel said, “Wherever SIR is happening, names get deleted. Here also, we worked diligently during SR to ensure a clean voter list.” He said that when Special Summary Revision (SSR) is undertaken annually, it is a routine updation of the electoral roll and the onus is on the voters to come forward for additions, deletions or corrections.

With SR is conducted here, it was on the election authorities to ensure that the electoral roll is verified and purified, the CEOsaid.

The last intensive revision of the voters’ list in the state was conducted in 2004, with SIR not done this time as the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) is yet to be notified, the CEO added.

He said booth-level officers (BLOs) ensured 100 per cent coverage of voters and conducted household visits in 61,03,103 families during the SR process.

It had led to identification of 4,78,992 deceased voters, 5,23,680 shifted voters, and 53,619 multiple entries. Moreover, 6,27,696 people over 18 years of age not registered in the voter list were identified, along with 1,46,342 potential voters over 17 years of age.

The final voter list has 2,52,01,624 voters, including 92,087 ‘D-voters’.

'Doubtful voters' (D-voters) are those who could not provide evidence in favour of their Indian nationality. The concept of D-voters was introduced in Assam in 1997 by the Election Commission. It does not exist anywhere else in India.

The draft roll published in December last year during the SR process had registered a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025.

The CEO further said that as per appeal mechanism, any decision taken by an electoral registration officer (ERO) can be challenged to the district magistrate within 15 days, and an opportunity for a second appeal is available to the CEO within 30 days.

The Assam assembly elections are due in a few months. PTI SSG NN