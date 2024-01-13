Ensuring health insurance to every citizen our govt's main goal: Bhajan Lal

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Describing medicine as the best path of public service, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Saturday that his government's main goal is to ensure health insurance to every citizen in the state under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Sharma was addressing the 13th National Seminar of Electro Homeopathy Medical Council at Rajasthan International Centre.

Sharma said that the best path of public service is through medicine. He said that in electro-homeopathy herbal medicine, treatment is done through the juices of medicinal plants and it is emerging as an effective medical method.

The chief minister said that it is a matter of pride for the state that Rajasthan is the first state in the country to recognise electropathy treatment system. The state Assembly passed the Rajasthan Electropathy System of Medicine Bill, 2018. The state government is committed to taking this method forward and providing treatment to patients.

He said the state government will take experts' opinion in this regard. Doctors and institutions associated with this method will get full support, he added.

According to a statement, Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the opening of new AIIMS, the Ministry of AYUSH is continuously developing new AYUSH methods.

Sharma said that traditional medical practices are helping in achieving 'universal health coverage'.

He said health camps are being organised under the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra'. Health check-ups of more than 83 lakh people have been done during the camps in the state. Along with KYC for more than 33 lakh Ayushman cards, over 77,000 Ayushman cards were issued in the camps.

He said that the resolve of the state government is to provide the basic medical services to every person.

Deputy Chief Minister and Ayurveda Minister Premchand Bairwa said that the state government will take necessary decisions to take this system forward.

On this occasion, a booklet of the Electro Homeopathy Medical Council was released. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present during the programme. PTI AG MNK -- MNK MNK