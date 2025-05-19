Ensuring safety of citizens govt's prime objective: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reaffirmed that ensuring the safety and respect of every citizen is the government’s core objective.

He made the statement while addressing grievances during his 'Janata Darshan' programme held in the state capital.

More than 60 individuals approached the chief minister with various complaints and appeals, an official statement issued here said.

Adityanath interacted personally with each one, enquired about their well-being, and listened to their issues. The maximum number of complaints received during the session came from the Prayagraj district.

“The state government stands firmly with every person in need. Our mission is to ensure the security and respect of every citizen,” the chief minister said while issuing directives to officials concerned for prompt redressal of all matters raised.

Complaints related to police, revenue disputes, medical assistance, old-age pensions, and road construction were among the several raised by the public.

The chief minister handed over written applications to the officials present and instructed them to ensure timely and effective resolution.

He paid special attention to cases from Prayagraj, issuing specific orders for necessary action. Issues raised included land measurement disputes, encroachments on farmland, electricity connections, and housing.

The chief minister assured the complainants of proper resolution.

Maximum of eight complaints were from Prayagraj followed by four from Deoria and three each from Saharanpur, Basti and Fatehpur, besides other districts, it said.