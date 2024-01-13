Ensuring safety, self-reliance of women govt's top priority: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said ensuring the safety, self-reliance, and respect of women was the top priority of the government as India cannot be made strong without empowering half of the population.

Several schemes have been implemented by the central and state governments for the empowerment and respect of women by creating an environment of safety, the chief minister said.

"Without empowering half its population, India cannot be made strong and capable. For this, it is necessary to enhance the path of self-reliance of women by providing a secure environment. Respect will be manifested through security and self-reliance. The central and state governments are working diligently on all three aspects," Adityanath said.

Speaking at the programme where sewing machines were distributed among women, the chief minister said, "To empower women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies by enacting the Nari Vandana Act.

Sewing machines were distributed to 1,150 women and girls during the event.