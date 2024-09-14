Entered electoral fray for pride of Badshahpur constituency, says BJP candidate

Gurugram, Sep 14 (PTI) Rao Narbir Singh, the BJP's candidate from the Badshahpur seat in Haryana, on Saturday said he re-entered the electoral fray for the pride and development of the constituency.
This is not just an election but a "dharm yuddh (crusade)", Singh said while addressing poll rallies in Dundahera, Noble Enclave, Carterpuri, Choma, Bajgheda, Sarai Alaverdi, and Sector 31.
"I am in this crusade for the development and pride of the constituency," said Singh, a former minister.
Singh said during 2014 to 2019, when he was a minister, the people of Badshahpur saw the speed of development.
"I promise to the people of Badshahpur that in the coming five years, I will try to get more work done than has been done in Gurugram in 50 years. The BJP will form a government for the third consecutive time. If the public supports us, a new story of development will be written in Gurugram district," he added.
Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and the results declared on October 8. PTI COR SZM