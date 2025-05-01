Entertainment economy new engine of development: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the entertainment economy is the new engine of development for the state and the country.

He was speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

“With a 500-acre film city now being revamped into a next-generation global studio ecosystem, and a 120-acre media and entertainment city focused on animation, visual effects, and gaming, I commit to this stage today that we will deliver on both these objectives with tangible results in the next few months,” Fadnavis said.

“This (summit) is more than just an event. It is a movement inspired by the grand vision of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, whose leadership has elevated India’s status, as an economic superpower and who now to drives our nation’s creative renaissance,” Fadnavis said.

This summit is a shining example of the synergy between the Central and state government, he said.

“There are two types of people in the audiences today: creators and the ones who are creating the ecosystem for them,” he said.

The entertainment economy is the new development engine for Maharashtra and India, he said. "Our state is shaping the future of global storytelling. The Government of Maharashtra is committed to nurturing this transformation. We create enabling policies to attract global partnerships," he said.