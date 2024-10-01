Enthusiasm by voters testimony to vibrant democracy: J-K LG on record turnout in 3rd phase poll

Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the voters of the third phase of assembly elections for the record turnout, saying the enthusiasm shown by them is a testimony to the vibrant democracy.

In a social media post, the LG said the great enthusiasm among the voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people's faith in democratic values.

"Congratulations to the people for a record turnout in final phase of Assembly Elections. I applaud the tireless efforts of election officials, district admin, JKP & our security forces for successfully conducting multi-phased polls & strengthening the pillars of democracy," Sinha posted on X.

"Great enthusiasm among voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people's faith in democratic values. Transparent, free & fair assembly polls 2024 will be written in golden letters in the history of J&K elections," he added. PTI MIJ KSS KSS