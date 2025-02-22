Enthusiasm seen in Prayagraj getting reflected in sports: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the enthusiasm and dedication seen in Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is being held, is getting reflected in sports.

A new sports culture has emerged in the past 10 years, he said.

Addressing a sports award programme of a media group, the chief minister said, "When a sportsperson plays, he does it for the country. The result of his dedication, discipline and team spirit gives a new direction to society. He inspires the youth to move forward with a new energy.

"Providing players of the state with the required infrastructure is a priority of the government. Today, various sports programmes are going on in the country. The result of it is that unprecedented changes have been seen in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

At the event, he honoured several eminent sportspersons, including Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Manu Bhaker, Mary Kom, PT Usha and Suhas LY.

Adityanath said that it is only through sports that the young generation can be saved from getting confused. The government is connecting with them through sports and several sports grounds are being built at the panchayat level in the state, he said.

Open gyms are being arranged for the players and sports kits are being distributed to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal in every village, the chief minister said.

"The government believes that whatever we invest in sports, it will never go to waste. Besides honouring them, the government is giving jobs to players. The first sports university of the state is going to start in Meerut," Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the government is working to build one sports college in each district and 18 commissionerates of the state.

"Today the state and the country do not have a shortage of money. We are ready to provide every resource. Our players should prepare themselves. The Central and state governments are ready to provide every kind of support in this direction," Adityanath added.