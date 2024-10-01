Enthusiasm visible as people vote for 'own govt' in J&K

Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) From narrow lanes of the walled city to sprawling fields close to the border with Pakistan, the third and final phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday witnessed voters thronging the polling stations with great enthusiasm to choose their “own government” after six years of central rule.

Though the issues raised by the voters are many, restoration of statehood, protection for land and jobs, menace of drugs, and growing unemployment were on the mind of the voters who exercised their franchise across 26 assembly segments in Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba districts in Jammu region.

The recent surge in terror attacks in the remote hilly areas of Jammu failed to dampen the spirit of the voters in the rural belts where the voting percentage by half-day have already crossed 50 per cent mark, showing the sense of security created by police and paramilitary forces among them.

The voting by border residents also took place in a peaceful atmosphere with no untoward incident reported from anywhere amid ongoing ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Polling in the final phase, also covering 16 segments in north Kashmir districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, went off smoothly with 65.48 per cent of over 39.18 lakh eligible voters exercising their franchise till 5 pm.

A voter turnout of 61.38 per cent was recorded for 24 assembly seats in the first phase of the elections on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase covering 26 segments on September 25. The results are scheduled to be announced on October 8.

“Having a popular government is something which we are missing for a very long time. The last assembly elections were held in 2014 and so virtually we are voting for our own government for the first time in 10 years,” Amit Khajuria, a businessman from the old city, said.

He said they faced many situations after the fall of the previous PDP-BJP government in June 2018. “We were at the mercy of the Lt Governor led administration but now everything is going to change and we will have a government which will take into account our aspirations.” Pinky Sharma, a housewife, said she voted to be free from the “bureaucratic rule”.

“There are many issues like unemployment, menace of drugs and inflation. We hope the new government will tide over these issues,” she said, after casting her vote for peace, prosperity and development of the region.

Kumari Manju, a wheelchair-bound middle aged woman who had lost one of her legs in a terror attack in 1994, kept her date with democracy and cast her ballot at a polling station near her village in Bani constituency of Kathua.

“I am feeling happy and excited to cast my vote for our own government. This is our democratic right and we hope that those who emerge successful would live up to people’s expectations and work sincerely to provide relief to the people,” Manju told PTI.

Bani was leading in the turnout chart for the district till 3 pm with 64.64 per cent voting followed by 63.61 per cent in Jasrota, 62.74 per cent in Billawar, 62.51 per cent in Hiranagar, 61.21 per cent in Kathua-SC and 60.50 per cent in Basohli.

Mohd Latif, a resident of Billawar in Kathua district, said the long wait for assembly elections is finally over. “We will have a popular government to replace Lt Governor-led administration...reaching out to an elected MLA is much easier than knocking the door of the Lt Governor.” Billawar has witnessed several terror attacks in the recent past but the people were unmindful of violence and started queuing up outside the polling stations much before the start of the voting.

“I was the second person to cast my vote and was garlanded by the poll staff. A sapling was also handed over which I planted in the premises,” youngster Arnirab, also a resident of Bani, said, highlighting that he was just 12 years old when the last assembly elections was held in 2014.

“It is better late than never...the issues are same like development, roads, water, electricity, education and better healthcare facilities,” he said, pressing for restoration of statehood and a special employment package for the educated youth.

Ankita Sharma, an IT engineer and an MBA, turned up to cast her vote at a polling station in Udhampur district headquarters.

“I am running my own school after failing to get a job. I am voting for a government which can give more focus on job creation so that the youngsters are not left in lurch and forced to go outside J&K for jobs. We also want better healthcare infrastructure,” she said.

Divya Sharma, a resident of ward no. six in Udhampur, was also excited to be the first time voter and said “people have a responsibility to select a right candidate who can represent them in the assembly.” PTI COR/TAS TAS KVK KVK KVK