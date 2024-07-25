Entire country and its 140 crore people stand with Army: Nadda on eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, July 25 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas said the soldiers of the country are not alone and 140 crore Indians stand with them.

Participating in the 'Mashal Rally' of the BJP Yuva Morcha held at the Central Park in Connaught Place, Nadda said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the defence preparedness of the country has significantly strengthened.

Pointing that Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday will be the silver jubilee of the victory of the Indian Army against Pakistani infiltrators, Nadda said it was an occasion to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who defeated the "ill intentions" of Pakistan, fighting under adverse geographical conditions.

"We always remember their sacrifices. The Kargil War was fought in a very specific situation wherein Pakistan stealthily occupied our territories on high altitudes and our soldiers scaled up mountains to recapture those strategic locations fighting valiantly," Nadda said.

The BJP president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the party's general secretary and in-charge of north India, visited Kargil to ensure their well-being and boost their morale.

He said the 'Vijay Jyoti' of the 'Mashal Rally' will light for 24 hours in remembrance of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war and to give a message to "our soldiers that they are not alone and the whole country and its 140 crore people stand with them." The BJP chief said Prime Minister Modi has provided all-weather double-lane roads and bridges in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, due to which now the Indian forces can reach the border points within one-and-a-half days now.

Nadda alleged that during the rule of the Congress-led UPA, the fleets of fighter planes and helicopters were depleted, and no new planes and choppers were being bought. There was also a shortage of bullet-proof jackets, he claimed.

Now, India not only produces bullet-proof jackets for itself, these are being exported to other countries as well. The fleets of fighter planes and helicopters have increased and the country is now manufacturing its own fighter planes and helicopters, he said.

"It's a changing India and now when Pakistan cast an evil eye on Uri then a surgical strike was conducted, when Pakistan cast an evil eye on Pulwama, air strike was done entering its territory. This is the situation under the leadership of Modi," he asserted.

Speaking at the 'Mashal Rally', BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya said the programme was held across the country in the immortal memories of the bravehearts.

He attacked the Congress alleging it "politicised and shamed" the country's Army and "weakened" defences of the country by "neglecting" border infrastructure, when it was in power.