Entire country awaits accountability, justice: CWC on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Congress on Friday urged the Centre to act with firmness in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack to penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror, and pressed for time-bound accountability into the "serious lapses" in security and intelligence in one of the most heavily-guarded regions of the country.

The opposition party made the assertions in a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

"The entire country awaits accountability, answers and justice. In the face of such an unforgivable provocation, the Congress believes this is not a time for politics but a moment that calls for unity, strength, and national resolve.

"We must rise above partisan divides and send out an unambiguous message that India stands together, and will not be broken,” the resolution said.

The Congress also asserted that this is a time for demonstrating "our collective will as a nation to teach Pakistan a lesson and curb terrorism decisively".

"The masterminds and perpetrators of this cowardly attack must face full consequences for their actions. The Congress urges the Government of India to act with firmness, strategic clarity and international coordination to isolate and penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror into our territory," the resolution said.

The Congress also called for sustained moral and institutional support to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 persons, mostly holidayers, on April 22.

"Compensation alone is not enough. Long-term rehabilitation, mental health support, and honouring the memory of those lost through national recognition and civic remembrance are equally essential,” the party said.

The CWC reaffirmed its earlier demand for “time-bound accountability” into the “serious lapses” in security and intelligence in one of the most heavily-guarded regions of the country.

The people of India deserve transparency and accountability, the party asserted.

"The CWC stands in solidarity and support with the 26 families, who lost their loved ones in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam," the resolution said.

"The pain of these families is the pain of the entire nation. The CWC stands with them, not only in words but in enduring solidarity," it added.

The CWC also it reiterated its appeal to all citizens to remain united, calm and resolute.

"Let our response to this act of terror reflect the strength of our democracy, the depth of our unity, and the resilience of our Republic," the party said.