Entire country has faith in PM Modi's guarantee: UP CM Adityanath

Hathras (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that those who are pointing a finger at Prime Minister Narendra Modi are a hindrance ('avrodhak') in India's development.

Addressing the intellectuals meeting in Hathras, Adityanath said, "Viksit Bharat (developed India) and all-round development is Modi's guarantee. In developed India, every person, caste and community should get respect and opportunity to move forward without any discrimination. There should be no casteism and dynasticism. There should be development for all and this is the basis of the concept of developed India." The chief minister said the entire country has faith in Prime Minister Modi's guarantee.

"We have seen Modi's guarantee reaching the ground level. Hence, the entire country has faith in Modi's guarantee'. Those who are pointing a finger at Modi are a hindrance ('avrodhak') in India's development. These are the barriers in the path of developed India," Adityanath said.

"We have to remove these barriers and work to realise the vision of a safe and prosperous India under the leadership of Modi ji," he added.

Adityanath on this occasion sought vote for Anoop Valmiki 'Pradhan', the BJP candidate from Hathras Lok Sabha seat.

The chief minister said that Hathras is the gateway to Braj Mandal (Braj region of Uttar Pradesh).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat in 2020. People of Hathras, Kasganj, Aligarh, Moradabad, Agra, Mathura etc. had achieved the goal of self-reliance hundreds of years ago. When we made the policy of ODOP (One District, One Product) to promote the products of every district in the state, the reasons behind it were brass work of Moradabad, hardware of Aligarh, asafoetida ('heeng') of Hathras, glass items of Firozabad etc. Your ancestors here worked to set an example of social self-reliance through the goal of self-reliance," Adityanath said.

He also said that this election is between family first and nation first.

"It is a choice of appeasement versus India's faith. We have to see whether those who imposed anarchy, riots and curfew will come back to power or Modi's government will come which will provide riot-free, curfew-free and safe environment, which has given the benefits of governance schemes without discrimination. Neither caste, nor region nor language were seen and everyone was given the benefits of development schemes in an equal manner," he said.

Adityanath said that there is a BJP government in the state, so there is security and development, and poor welfare schemes seem to be getting implemented on the ground level, a BJP statement said.

"There is a feeling of belongingness in the minds of people. The wishes of the religious leaders were also fulfilled. The work for which generations were yearning, progressed and Ram Lalla was consecrated in Ayodhya.

Trikaldarshi (one who can see past, present and future) Maharishi Valmiki did the work of communicating with Lord Ram. Ayodhya airport was also named after Maharishi Valmiki," Adityanath said.

Ten parliamentary constituencies, including Hathras (SC), will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

Counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI NAV AS AS AS