Entire country is family for BJP but some people have put it at one family's feet: Rajnath

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) In a veiled attack at the Congress, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP considers the entire country as its family while there are "some people" who have put the entire country at the feet of the leaders of "one family" for its benefit.

exhorting people to understand the difference.

Singh was addressing an event organised by the RSS affiliate Sewa Bharti here to felicitate people for their exemplary service to society.

"You must have noted that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses people, he repeatedly says 'mere parivaarjano' (my family members)," the minister said.

"We consider the entire country our family, whereas there are some people who, for the benefit of one family, have put the entire country at the feet of their leaders," he said in a veiled reference to the Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family.

"There is a need to understand this difference," he added.

Singh said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is working for the welfare of people and all round progress of the country with a "sense of service".

"Our guiding light Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay gave us the message of Antyodaya and philosophy of Integral Humanism… We believe that till the time the progress doesn't reach the last person in the society, our work is incomplete," he added.

Singh said inspired by Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's thought, Prime Minister Modi had said soon after coming at helm at the Centre in 2014 that his government was dedicated to the poor people of the country.

"And it's visible on the ground as well," he said, referring to the implementation of various of welfare schemes by the Modi government.

"The results of the measures taken by this government is that 25 crore people came out of poverty line so fast for the first time in free India," he added.

Singh, however, said there are various sections in society which are still facing poverty, illiteracy, discrimination and other challenges.

"It is our responsibility to come together and work for their upliftment," he added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS