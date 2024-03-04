'Entire country PM Modi's family': BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi slams oppn

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Monday added 'Modi Ka Parivar' in their social media profile after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the whole country is his family.

The BJP's show of solidarity with its top leader came a day after RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav had thrown barbs at the prime minister over his having no family.

At a rally in Adilabad in Telangana, Modi on Monday attacked "dynasty parties" in the country, saying they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their common character.

The 140 crore people of the country are his family, he said.

Hitting out at Yadav, the BJP said the entire country is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family.

The RJD leader, while addressing a rally of the opposition's INDIA bloc in Patna on Sunday, had slammed Modi for raising the issue of dynastic politics and asked why the prime minister doesn't have a family.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said opposition parties have been launching personal attacks on Modi and making such "petty" remarks against him for the last 16-17 years.

"In that series, yesterday in a rally in Patna, once again such petty remarks have been made against Prime Minister Modi by Lalu Prasad Yadav in the presence of INDI alliance leaders. This is sad and painful," Trivedi told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"He (Yadav) has talked about Modi's family. I want to remind (Yadav) that for Prime Minister Modi the entire country is his family," the BJP leader added.

Opposition parties have formed the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.