Entire country should stand with one accord to support PM: Naidu on J-K terror attack

Visakhapatnam, Apr 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday appealed to the people to stand with one accord under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support his "every programme" at a time when the country has been shaken by a heinous terrorist attack.

Addressing a press conference at Visakhapatnam after paying tribute to J C Chandra Mouli, one of the 26 tourists shot dead, the chief minister said people should "extend complete cooperation" to the Prime Minister and also stay vigilant.

"All of us should stand unified, with one word. We should not only extend support to every programme of the Prime Minister but also give complete cooperation. We should also be vigilant against infiltrators," said Naidu.

Naidu said the timing of the attack, especially when US Vice-President J D Vance was visiting the country and Prime Minister Modi was on an overseas visit, raises suspicion.

The attack could be a conspiracy, considering that India is poised to emerge as the fastest growing country by 2028, he said. "That is why some forces are trying to create instability. India is against terrorism internally and externally but some countries are not supporting our efforts," he said.

Naidu called the Pahalgam attack "one of the most sorrowful incidents that shocked the entire India and moved the world".

The chief minister further said he was informed by Sashidhar, who was with Mouli in Kashmir, that terrorists had shot selectively at male tourists. Mouli was shot right in front of Sashidhar. Three couples had gone to Pahalgam from Visakhapatnam, he noted.

India is being run by a stable government which can ably tackle these kinds of situations, Naidu said, adding that any force attempting to disturb the country's stability will be taken head on.

Earlier, Naidu paid tribute to Mouli by laying a wreath and the Indian flag on his coffin, which arrived at Visakhapatnam at around 8.30 pm. He declared an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two victims from the state -- Mouli and S Madhusudan, who was an IT employee from Nellore district settled in Bengaluru.

Naidu said that with a long open coastline in Andhra Pradesh posing a potential terror attack threat, he will activate intelligence and take forward the police department efficiently.

"It is our responsibility to remain alert," he said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and other leaders also paid tribute to Mouli's mortal remains.

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he was at the Visakhapatnam airport with the chief minister to receive Mouli's mortal remains with a heart weighed down by grief.

"We paid our solemn tribute to the departed souls and offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. Their pain is immeasurable and we stand by them in this moment of sorrow," he said in an X post. PTI STH NB RUK RUK