Entire country stood united on January 22: Bhagwat

Latur, Feb 20 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the entire country stood united on January 22, the day Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at Ayodhya temple.

Advertisment

"Our workers used to say that it was an uphill task to achieve unity of Hindus, what with factors like jaat paat (caste) coming in play," Bhagwat said.

"But between 11 am to 12.30 pm on January 22 (this year), the entire country stood united," he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the tertiary cancer care facility of Vivekanand Medical Foundation and Research Centre in Latur city.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Padma Bhushan-awardee Dr Ashok Kukde and others were present on the occasion. PTI COR VT NSK