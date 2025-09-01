Entire Himachal declared disaster-hit, 10,000 Manimahesh yatris rescued: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 1 (PTI) The entire state of Himachal Pradesh has been declared "disaster-hit" where relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh told the Assembly on Monday.

Making a suo motu statement in the House, Sukhu said 10,000 out of the 15,000 pilgrims stranded en route Manimahesh in Chamba district have been rescued, and the situation is being closely monitored.

“The losses due to cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides have been estimated at Rs 3,560 crore. Maximum damage has been caused to roads, bridges and water and power supply systems. I have conducted an aerial survey (of the disaster-hit areas),” the chief minister said.

The 25 km stretch of Chamba-Bharmour National Highway and Chamba-Salooni-Padri-Jot road has been opened, and Manimahesh yatris from Jammu and Srinagar are being sent through this route, Sukhu said, adding that he has been discussing relief and rescue operations with the Chamba district administration.

Giving details of the operations, Sukhu said that work is going on in full swing to open the Kullu-Mandi National Highway, while fruits and vegetables of farmers stuck on the roads are being moved through the Kullu side.

Power supply has been restored at most places, telecommunication links have been fixed in the entire Kullu district, while mobile networks are being restored in the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, Sukhu said.

The chief minister also said that Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters airdropped ration in Keylong, while five patients, including a child and a pregnant woman, were airlifted for treatment.

The Lahaul-Rohtang-Manali route has been opened, and cooked food, dry ration, blankets, and sleeping bags are being distributed to the affected people, he said. PTI BPL ARI