'Entire Kharge family' anti-Assam, alleges Himanta

Nagaon (Assam), Oct 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that the "entire Kharge family", including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is "anti-Assam".

His accusation came a day after he was engaged in a verbal duel with Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, the son of the Congress chief, over setting up of big tech-driven industries like semiconductor unit in Assam.

Karnataka is a Congress-ruled state.

"Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge is spreading misinformation about Assam. His father made extremely shameful comments when Bhupen Hazarika was conferred with the Bharat Ratna award," Sarma claimed.

He said that the Congress should explain to the Karnataka IT minister about the culture of Assam and the efficiency of the youths here.

"The entire Kharge family is anti-Assam. Father had insulted Bhupen Hazarika and the son insulted the youths of Assam. I think the Congress should raise its voice against this," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function here.

Priyank Kharge on Sunday purportedly told a news channel that investments meant for Karnataka were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam, after being "arm-twisted" by the Centre.

"Why are semiconductor industries going to Assam and Gujarat when they actually want to come to Bengaluru?... What is there in Gujarat? Is there talent there? What is there in Assam? Is there talent there?" he reportedly asked.

Responding to this, Sarma on Monday called Priyank as a "first-class idiot" and said the Assam government is considering registering a case against the Karnataka minister for allegedly stating that there is no talent in the Northeastern state for setting up big industries like a semiconductor unit.

"Perhaps, we might file a case against him because he has said that Assam does not have educated competent youth. That is an insult to the entire Assamese youth. So, we are considering whether a case can be filed against him in the court of law. But let me say, he is a first class idiot," he added.

Priyanka Kharge shot back by accusing the CM of trying to "whitewash his failures" by giving Kharge's statements a "political spin" and said that Sarma should reflect on why young people are leaving Assam to find work elsewhere.

Alleging that after nearly a decade of BJP rule, Assam now ranks among the bottom five states in crucial development indicators like health, education and economic growth as per NITI Aayog's latest report, Kharge claimed that the only thing Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth.

"Every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities," he added. PTI TR NN