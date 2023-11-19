'Entire nation awaiting for your triumph': Mamata wishes team India for finals

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) Wishing good luck to the Indian cricket team for the final match of the World Cup, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the entire nation was awaiting their triumph.

India is up against Australia in the final match that will be played in Ahmedabad.

"Best wishes and good luck prayers for Team India on a great historic occasion and on the eve of a most dramatic battle of cricket in the world arena!!" she posted on X.

"The entire nation awaits your march and triumph, your command and ascent to pinnacle!! Make us proud, players, make us glorious today," she added. PTI dc SOM